Skinner stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Skinner received plenty of goal support, allowing him to overcome allowing two tallies to Artemi Panarin. Skinner has won four of his last six outings, but he's given up at least three goals in four of those contests. For the season, he improved to 7-6-2 with a 3.23 GAA and an .882 save percentage. The Oilers are off for the next five days, and they'll resume their schedule in Utah on Friday for the first half of a back-to-back that also features a game next Saturday in Colorado. Expect Skinner and Calvin Pickard to split those starts.