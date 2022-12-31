Skinner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Skinner didn't have to do much to earn his third win in his last four starts. The Oilers took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission, and he was able to cruise from there. In that four-game span, Skinner has allowed 10 goals. He improved to 12-9-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 23 outings overall. The busy workload in the first half of a back-to-back likely means Jack Campbell will get the nod at home Saturday versus the Jets.