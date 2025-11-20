Skinner stopped 14 of 19 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals, with Washington's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

The Oilers' defense was simply out-matched most of the night, and Skinner couldn't do much with any of the pucks that got past him. The 27-year-old netminder has allowed at least four goals in four of his last six outings, going 3-3-0 during that stretch with a rough 3.86 GAA and .848 save percentage.