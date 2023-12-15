Watch Now:

Skinner allowed five goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

Skinner allowed a pair of goals in the opening frame before the Oilers rallied for three goals in the second. However, the 25-year-old netminder imploded in the final frame, allowing three goals before Tampa added a pair of empty-netters. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for Skinner, who had held opponents to just one goal in three of his previous four starts. He's now 11-8-1 with an .886 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season. Skinner will look to get back on track in his next start, likely to come Saturday against the Panthers.

