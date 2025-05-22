Skinner stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars in Game 1. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Skinner had a 3-1 lead to protect at the start of the third period, but the Oilers' parade to the penalty box proved costly. The 26-year-old netminder gave up three power-play goals in the first six minutes of the final frame, and the Oilers never recovered. Skinner has been extreme in both directions this postseason -- at 2-4, he's earned two shutout wins while allowing four or more goals in each of his losses. He'll keep the crease until Calvin Pickard (undisclosed) is healthy, but if first-round Skinner is back, the Oilers could end up digging a deep hole. Game 2 is Friday in Dallas.