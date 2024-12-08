Skinner stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Skinner has won four of his last six starts, allowing two or fewer goals in five games in that span. The 26-year-old didn't let St. Louis into the game until the third period, when he allowed two goals but held the lead to the finish. Skinner is now 9-7-2 with a 2.92 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 18 contests. He's taken a similar path to last season when he started slow and improved over time for the rest of the campaign. The Oilers' next game is at home Tuesday versus the Lightning.
