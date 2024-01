Skinner stopped 25 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Skinner earned his sixth straight win, though it was a tougher challenge than expected. The 25-year-old has allowed a total of nine goals during his winning streak, providing excellent goaltending for the Oilers. For the year, he improved to 17-9-1 with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 contests overall. The Oilers' road trip continues Thursday in Detroit.