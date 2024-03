Skinner will be in goal versus Los Angeles at home Thursday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings but still managed to secure a 2-1-1 record. With a supporting cast that includes world-class center Connor McDavid, the 25-year-old Skinner should be able to skate by without having to be perfect. Simply good enough will do for the Edmonton native Skinner.