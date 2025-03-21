Skinner was hurt in a third-period collision versus the Jets on Thursday, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports. Head coach Kris Knoblauch added that Skinner was pulled by the concussion spotter, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Skinner's injury occurred late in the contest, so it's not yet known if he's officially suffered a concussion. He allowed three goals on 16 shots prior the injury, though he didn't end up taking a result as the Jets won the game in overtime. Skinner joins Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Connor McDavid (lower body) as players in doubt to play Saturday versus the Kraken. Should Skinner miss any length of time, Calvin Pickard will operate as the No. 1 netminder.