Skinner (personal) is doubtful Saturday versus Vegas, as his wife still has not given birth, according to Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Skinner missed Wednesday's game in Anaheim and will not play Friday in San Jose. Jack Campbell is expected to start Friday and while he could go Saturday as well, Calvin Pickard could get his first start of the season. Skinner is 12-10-3 with a 2.96 GAA and a .914 save percentage.