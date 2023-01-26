Skinner allowed three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Skinner started for the second straight game, but he didn't get enough goal support Wednesday to pick up another win. The 24-year-old gave up the decisive tally to rookie Kent Johnson midway through the extra session. Skinner is now at 13-10-3 with a 2.92 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 28 appearances. With Jack Campbell getting into form while Skinner was away from the team, this could become more of a tandem situation the rest of the way. The Oilers' last game before the bye week and All-Star break is Saturday versus the lowly Blackhawks.