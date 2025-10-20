Skinner made 20 of 23 saves in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Skinner's struggles from his last appearance continued, allowing three goals in the second period before the rookie Emmitt Finnie tied the bow on his breakout performance with an empty-net tally. With the loss, Skinner now has a 1-2-1 record with a 2.23 GAA and a .909 save percentage in four appearances this season. The 26-year-old goalie's performances across his three starts during Edmonton's four-game road trip display some of the inconsistencies he's faced in his career. After a 30-save shutout win over the New York Rangers, he surrendered three goals to the Islanders and Red Wings, two offenses that were widely projected to see some regression this season. For the time being, Skinner might continue to be a coin-flip in net for the Oilers, making him a frustrating file in fantasy, but one with decent value playing for the reigning Stanley Cup runners-up. His next chance to bounce back is Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators.