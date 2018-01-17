Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Earns dual Goaltender of the Week honors
Skinner was named both WHL and Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Skinner was traded from the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL to the Swift Current Broncos of the CHL prior to the Jan. 10 trade deadline. The Oilers third round draft pick went 2-0-0 for the Broncos with a 0.50 GAA and a .980 save percentage. Skinner improved to 16-15-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season.
