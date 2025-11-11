Skinner stopped 15 of 19 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Skinner bounced back after going 0-1-1 in his previous two starts and got back to winning ways Monday. However, he needed a late equalizer from Jake Walman and an overtime goal from Jack Roslovic to do so. Skinner's role as the Oilers' primary goaltender isn't at risk, but the 27-year-old hasn't delivered very good results of late. He's gone 2-1-1 with a 3.61 GAA and an .852 save percentage in four outings this month while sporting an .883 save percentage in 12 starts this season -- the worst output of any season in which he's made at least 10 starts.