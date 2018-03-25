Skinner stopped all 34 shots in a 3-0 victory over the Regina Pats of the WHL in Game 1.

Skinner and the Swift Current Broncos renewed their rivalry with a big victory over the Regina Pats in the first game of their WHL playoff series -- his first career WHL postseason shutout. The Oilers' third-round pick in 2017 (#78 overall) went 16-6-1 with a 2.68 GAA and .914 save percentage for the Broncos during the regular season. Edmonton is content with Cam Talbot and Al Montoya at the big level in 2017-18 -- Laurent Brossoit is also waiting for his chance down in the minors. The hometown backstop deserves to be monitored in dynasty leagues for now.