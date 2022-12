Skinner stopped 42 of 44 shots in a 5-2 win against the Wild on Friday.

Skinner earned his second straight win, and his fifth victory in his last six contests. He's up to 9-6-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .919 save percentage in 16 games this season. With Jack Campbell, who has a 4.12 GAA and .872 save percentage in 13 games, struggling, Skinner has been in net for nine of Edmonton's last 11 contests.