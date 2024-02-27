Skinner stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Skinner allowed two goals in the first half of the game but ended up kicking aside the remaining 24 shots fired his way. He stopped all five power-play shots by the Kings and finished with a .950 save percentage for the game. It was a strong performance after Skinner lost his past two games and didn't finish above a .900 save percentage in his past six games. While Skinner's recent performance is concerning, it's important to remember his earlier success and potential -- especially with a strong offense in front of him.