Skinner allowed three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

Skinner did just fine in this contest, and a goal late in regulation from Evan Bouchard forced overtime. The Oilers then won on a Leon Draisaitl tally 20 seconds into the extra frame. Over his last six outings, Skinner has alternated wins and losses. He's at 5-5-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 11 games overall. The Oilers are still waiting for one of Skinner or Jack Campbell to go on an extended hot streak to run away with the No. 1 job in goal. Both goalies will likely get a start in a back-to-back with games in Chicago on Wednesday and Minnesota on Thursday.