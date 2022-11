Skinner stopped 31 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Skinner did well to keep a strong offense at bay, as one of the goals he allowed was on a penalty shot. The 24-year-old has alternated wins and losses over his last four starts. He's now at 4-4-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .930 save percentage in nine outings. The Oilers are up for a three-game road trip back east, starting Monday against the white-hot Devils.