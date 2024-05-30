Skinner stopped 20 of 22 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Stars in Game 4.

It was an ugly first few minutes for Skinner, as the Stars held a 2-0 lead at 5:29 of the first period. The Oilers evened the score by the intermission and ran away with the game over the final 40 minutes, with Skinner hardly tested down the stretch. The Western Conference Finals are tied at two games apiece, and Skinner hasn't had to face more than 24 shots in any of the last three contests. He's now 9-5 with a 2.71 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 14 playoff games. He'll look to build some momentum for the Oilers in Game 5 on Friday in Dallas.