Skinner is set to start on the road versus LA on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner saved 23 of 25 shots against Vegas on Tuesday, but his 12-game winning streak still came to an end due to a lack of goal support. He has a 23-10-1 record, 2.43 GAA and .910 save percentage in 35 appearances in 2023-24. The Kings have been in a freefall, posting a 3-8-6 record over their last 17 outings, so this should be a favorable matchup for Skinner.