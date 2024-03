Skinner is expected to start Thursday at home against Buffalo, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Skinner has a 30-13-4 record, 2.57 GAA and .908 save percentage in 49 outings in 2023-24. He saved 40 of 43 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado in his last start Saturday. The Sabres, who rank 21st offensively with 2.96 goals per game, figure to be a somewhat favorable opponent.