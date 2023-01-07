Skinner is expected to be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.
Skinner was expected to start Thursday, but Jack Campbell got a rare start in a 4-2 win over the Islanders. Skinner is 12-10-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who are currently sitting outside a playoff spot in 10th place in the Western Conference.
More News
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Won't start Thursday after all•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Slated to start•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Pulled in second period•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Starting against Seattle•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Cruises to win in Seattle•
-
Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Slated to start Friday•