Skinner is expected to be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner was expected to start Thursday, but Jack Campbell got a rare start in a 4-2 win over the Islanders. Skinner is 12-10-1 with a 2.88 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who are currently sitting outside a playoff spot in 10th place in the Western Conference.