Skinner is set to start on the road against New Jersey on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation.

Skinner has been something of a mixed bag recently, posting a 2-1-0 record, 2.96 GAA and .880 save percentage across his past three appearances. Unreliability has also been the theme of his overall body of work in 2024-25 -- he has a 22-16-4 record, 2.88 GAA and .896 save percentage across 44 outings. New Jersey ranks an okay 14th in goals per game with 2.98. However, top forward Jack Hughes (shoulder) and offensive defenseman Dougie Hamilton (lower body) are both out, so Skinner won't be facing the Devils at their full potential.