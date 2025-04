Skinner is set to start on the road against San Jose on Wednesday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner stopped 17 of 18 shots en route to a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Sunday. He has a 25-18-4 record, 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage over 50 appearances in 2024-25. San Jose ranks 31st in the NHL in goals per game with 2.57.