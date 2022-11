Skinner is expected to start Wednesday at home against Los Angeles, according to Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation.

Skinner is 3-3-0 with a 2.53 GAA and .932 save percentage in seven games this season. He's coming off a strong start where he stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 4-2 win against Florida on Saturday. Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked offense with 3.33 goals per game.