Skinner made 47 saves during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

Skinner, who faced 13 shots through 10 minutes Monday, surrendered a 2-1, second-period advantage as the Oilers fell to 13-5-0 at home versus the Capitals since Feb. 9, 1997. The 24-year-old netminder turned aside seven shots during a first-period penalty kill but dropped his first decision since Nov. 21. Skinner (7-6-0), who was coming off a 30-save victory over the Canadiens on Saturday, has yielded three or more makers in six straight starts.