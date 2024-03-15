Skinner will be in the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Skinner has won five of his past six starts, turning aside 166 of 176 shots (.943 save percentage). The 25-year-old netminder is 30-13-3 with a 2.57 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Avalanche are tied for the top spot in the Central Division with the Stars at 89 points, and have played one less game. Skinner has yet to face the Avalanche this season, but he was 1-0-1 last year, stopping 71 of 75 shots.