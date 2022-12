Skinner will tend to the home crease against St. Louis on Thursday,

Skinner got the night off Tuesday, his first rest in six games, but is right back at it against the Blues. Skinner is 9-7-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .919 save percentage as he has taken over the No. 1 job from Jack Campbell in Edmonton. Skinner will face the Blues, who have scored only 85 goals in 29 games.