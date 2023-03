Skinner will get a tough road matchup versus the Bruins on Thursday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Skinner will face the top team in the NHL as Boston has 103 points and are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.79 goals per game. Skinner has won his last three starts, giving up seven goals on 95 shots. He is 18-13-4 with a 2.86 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. He gave up three goals on 28 shots in his lone game against Boston this season, dropping a 3-2 decision.