Skinner will patrol the home crease Monday against Boston, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Skinner has won his past two starts, having stopped 46 of 50 shots. He has a 15-12-4 record this season with a 2.90 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Bruins sit third in the league this campaign with 3.74 goals per game.