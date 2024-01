Skinner will defend the road crease in Montreal on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Skinner has overcome a horrible start to the season and enters Saturday's tilt with a 17-9-1 record, to go with a 2.69 GAA and a .901 save percentage. He has won six straight games, giving up only nine goals on 180 shots (.950 save percentage). The Canadiens are averaging 2.71 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.