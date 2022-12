Skinner will start Monday's home game against Washington, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner has won his past three outings despite allowing 10 goals on 86 shots (.884 save percentage). He has a 7-5-0 record this season with a 2.91 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 13 appearances. The Capitals rank 27th in the league with 2.73 goals per game.