Skinner will defend the visiting crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation.

Skinner has reestablished himself as the Oilers' No. 1 netminder as he has won three straight games. Skinner has improved his record to 7-7-1 with a 3.31 GAA and .876 save percentage. The Jets are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and have averaged 31.5 shots on goal per game this season.