Skinner will be between the visiting pipes versus LA in Game 6 on Saturday, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner has started all five games but was pulled after the first period in Game 4 - giving up three goals on 11 shots. Skinner returned to form in Game 5 as he stopped 25 shots in a 6-3 win. Skinner was 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage in 50 regular-season games this season. The Oilers are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, and they will look to clinch the series with a win in Game 6.