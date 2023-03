Skinner will get the visiting crease in Toronto on Saturday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Skinner is going after his fifth straight win, as he has once again taken over the No. 1 job in Edmonton. He has started seven of the last nine games, giving up more than two goals only twice. Skinner is 19-13-4 with a 2,83 GAA and .913 save percentage. He will face the Maple Leafs, who are tied for eighth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game.