Skinner will defend the road net Sunday against Montreal, Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Skinner is coming off a 35-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Philadelphia. He has a 13-10-4 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .916 save percentage. Skinner will get the second half of Edmonton's back-to-back after Jack Campbell played in Saturday's win over Ottawa. The Canadiens sit 29th in the league with 2.58 goals per game.