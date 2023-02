Skinner will defend the road crease in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Skinner was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday and will get the start. It will be his second start in a row as he gave up two goals on 26 shots in a 4-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Skinner is 14-11-4 with a 2.92 GAA and .913 save percentage this season. He will face the Penguins, who are 15th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.20 goals per game.