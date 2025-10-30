Skinner will be between the home pipes against the Rangers on Thursday, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Skinner has played well this season after getting off to poor starts in his last two seasons. HE is 3-3-1 with a 2.41 GAA and an .898 save percentage over seven starts this season. The Ranges are 31st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.18 GAA per game, though they are much better scoring on the road, finding the back of the net 18 times in six games, compared to only six goals in five home appearances.