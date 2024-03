Skinner will defend the road goal in Buffalo on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Skinner was outstanding Tuesday in Boston, stopping 25 shots in a 2-1 overtime win. Skinner is 29-13-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. Skinner equaled his career high in wins with the victory versus Boston. The Sabres are averaging 2.89 goals, 25th in the NHL.