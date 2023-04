Skinner will get the road start in San Jose on Saturday, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is 7-0-1 in his last eight games, giving up 20 goals on 232 shots. He is 26-14-5 with a 2.84 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. Skinner will face the Sharks, who are 24th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.91 goals per game.