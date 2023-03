Skinner will be between the pipes for Friday's home game against Winnipeg, Tony Brar of Oilers TV reports.

Skinner is coming off a 26-save performance in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Toronto. He has a 16-13-4 record this season with a 2.88 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 35 appearances. The Jets sit 19th in the league this year with 3.05 goals per game.