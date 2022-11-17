Skinner turned aside 29 of 31 shots during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the visiting Kings.

With the Oilers facing the Kings for the first time since Game 7 of the first-round playoff series last spring, Skinner allowed Trevor Moore to score in each period Wednesday, allowing the Kings to exact a bit of revenge. The 24-year-old netminder kept the Oilers close by stopping Viktor Arvidsson on a mini-breakaway backhander and Phillip Danault on a shot from the crease area with under eight minutes remaining. Skinner fell to 3-4-0 and the Oilers are 2-5-0 since winning five in a row.