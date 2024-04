Skinner allowed three goals on 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.

It's the second loss in Skinner's last five starts -- he'd gone 3-1-0 in his prior four outings despite a mediocre .890 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old Skinner is 33-14-5 with a .906 save percentage and 2.63 GAA this season. He'll likely be back in net Wednesday when the Oilers visit Dallas.