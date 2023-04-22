Skinner kicked out 28 of 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings in Game 3 on Friday.

Two of the three goals Skinner allowed were scored while the Kings were on the power play, including a marker to Trevor Moore in overtime. The 24-year-old goaltender has now surrendered nine goals on 90 shots in three playoff outings this year. That's far from ideal, but given that Jack Campbell had an ugly 3.41 GAA and .888 save percentage in 36 contests during the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Skinner, who had a 2.75 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 50 appearances in 2022-23, start again Sunday.