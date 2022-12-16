Skinner allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Skinner and some spotty defending from the Oilers combined to squander a 3-1 lead midway through the third period. The 24-year-old then allowed Jordan Kyrou to score the only goal in the shootout to complete the Oilers' collapse despite a number of self-inflicted mistakes from the Blues early on. Skinner is now at 9-7-1 with a 2.76 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 18 outings this season. He's allowed no more than three goals in each of his last six outings, and he still looks like the more consistent goalie compared to Jack Campbell.