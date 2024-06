Skinner stopped 19 of 21 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers in Game 7.

Skinner was unable to extend his winning streak to four games, and the Oilers ended up a win shy of the Stanley Cup. While there were some rough patches for Skinner this postseason, he ended up with a 14-9 record, a 2.45 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 23 appearances. The 25-year-old looks firmly entrenched as the Oilers' starting goalie heading into 2024-25.