Skinner surrendered three goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Monday.

Skinner allowed two goals on 10 shots in the first period and another marker in the second frame. He dropped to 15-13-4 with a 2.91 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 34 contests this season. Skinner's struggled recently, posting a 2-2-0 record, 3.41 GAA and .870 save percentage over his previous four outings.