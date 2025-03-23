Skinner stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

The Oilers were missing Connor McDavid (lower body) and Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stepped up with a hat trick to lead the charge. Skinner wasn't great between the pipes, but he had enough support to get the win, his fourth in his last seven outings. He's allowed four or more goals five times in 11 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 26-year-old netminder improved to 24-17-4 with a 2.87 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 48 appearances. The Oilers are off until Wednesday, when they begin a back-to-back set with a home game versus the Stars, followed by Thursday's rematch with these Kraken in Seattle. Expect Skinner and Calvin Pickard to split those starts.