Skinner will start between the pipes for Sunday's home game against Ottawa, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

Skinner will be making his first career NHL start Sunday as he's been handling No. 3 duties this season behind Mikko Koskinen and Troy Grosenick. The 22-year-old spent much of the past season with AHL Bakersfield, going 16-17-8 along with a 3.31 GAA and .892 save percentage. Skinner will face an Ottawa team that sits dead last in the division, and they've averaged a measly 2.13 goals per game this season.